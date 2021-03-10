Suspended NC basketball player says she was called racial slurs

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — A North Carolina women’s college basketball team forfeited a chance at its conference championship to stand in solidarity with a teammate who was disciplined for her part in an incident during which she said she was the target of racial slurs.

The North State Journal reports William Peace University junior Lauryn Cross was disciplined for the incident following Peace’s win last Wednesday against Raleigh rival Meredith College in the semifinals of the USA South Conference tournament.

Because of Cross’ suspension, the team decided to forfeit the conference championship game, with a team captain saying the situation was bigger than basketball and the problem needed to be solved.