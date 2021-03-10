Take a look inside schools’ approach to statewide tornado drill

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — It’s Severe Weather Preparedness Week in North Carolina.

Wednesday’s focus is tornadoes and how to stay safe when one hits. Schools across the area taking part in tornado drills.

Belville Elementary School is just one of several schools conducting drills. They are usually done in the hallway, but this year’s drill was altered due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Students sat in a duck-and-cover position next to their desks.

The school’s principal says these drills are a priority.

“Weather is real, and we live in an area that is prone to hurricanes,” Rick Hessman said. “We live in an area that can experience tornados. More tornados more in the northern end of the county, than in the southern end, but you want to be prepared for any of that.”

Belville Elementary runs tornado drills twice a year, once in the fall and this state-mandated tornado drill in the spring.

