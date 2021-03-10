Webster shines as UNCW Women’s Basketball picks up round one win over Charleston

ELON, NC (UNCW Athletics)–Freshman guard Taylor Webster and senior forward Carol-Anne Obusek each registered a double-double as UNCW opened the Colonial Athletic Association Women’s Basketball Championship presented by Sonabank with a 60-47 victory over the College of Charleston at the Schar Center on Wednesday afternoon.

The Seahawks, who won for the fourth time in the last five games, upped their record to 7-13 while Charleston saw its season come to an end at 6-9.

Webster matched her season high by scoring 17 points on 6-of-13 shooting from the field and 5-for-8 at the foul line, while grabbing a game-high 13 rebounds to post her second double-double of the season.

Obusek, meanwhile, poured in her team-high 12th double-double of the season, including her sixth in a row, after scoring 11 points with 12 rebounds. The Second-Team All-CAA selection converted 5-of-9 shots from the floor in addition to going 1-for-3 from the free throw line.

Redshirt junior guard Dazia Powell nearly added a double-double, scoring 14 points with a career-high nine rebounds.

Charleston, which was playing its first game since Feb. 28, was paced by freshman Amira Williams‘ 11 points and six rebounds and four steals.

UNCW advances to the CAA quarterfinals on Thursday, Mar. 11, against top-seeded Delaware at 2:30 p.m.