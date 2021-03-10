Wilmington chef takes on Charleston chef in Friendly Fire Culinary Battle

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — On Wednesday night, a chef from Wilmington took on a chef from Charleston in a Port versus Port Friendly Fire Culinary Battle at Marina Grill.

Jeffrey Porter, executive chef at Port City Pop-Ups in Wilmington took on James Iseton, executive chef at Poogan’s Porch in Charleston, SC.

Around 100 police officers, nurses, and paramedics were invited to attend the event, and a first responder assisted each chef with preparation.

Porter says in addition to trying to put Wilmington on the culinary map, the idea was also to raise awareness for local restaurants struggling due to COVID-19.

“Trying to get some awareness and trying to keep these restaurants going as we get closer to the spring and everything’s getting ready to open up again,” Porter said. “So we’re just trying to get a lot of attention to the restaurants that are quietly going that we are not aware of. A lot of really great restaurants every day are just disappearing.”

Judges included restaurant owners, chefs from the Cape Fear Community College culinary program, and average foodies.

James Iseton from Charleston won the competition.