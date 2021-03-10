Wilmington man gets 10 years in prison for distributing heroin

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for distributing heroin in court on Wednesday.

Jarrin Anthony Clarida, 27, of Wilmington pleaded guilty to three counts of distribution of a quantity of heroin and one count of possession with the intent to distribute a quantity of heroin back in December 2019.

According to court documents, in January 2019, investigators with the Wilmington Police Department (WPD) launched an investigation into Clarida’s drug distribution activities. Using a Confidential Informant, law enforcement conducted three controlled purchases of heroin from Clarida on January 8, 10, & 15, 2019. Following the controlled purchases, members of the WPD Gang Unit executed a search warrant at Clarida’s home. A search uncovered heroin packaged in 220 bindles, marijuana, three dosage units of MDMA, miscellaneous ammunition, gang-related documents, a 9mm magazine, an unloaded EKOL Volga 9mm starter gun and cash. Clarida was taken into custody and provided a statement to law enforcement officials admitting that the heroin and a large portion of the currency found in the home were his.

Per court documents, Clarida is a validated gang member and has prior state convictions that include, but are not limited to, selling a Schedule I controlled substance, interference with an electronic monitoring device, and possession with the intent to sell or deliver marijuana.