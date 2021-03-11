AP poll: 1 in 5 in US lost someone in pandemic

WASHINGTON — About 1 in 5 Americans say they lost a relative or close friend to the coronavirus.
That’s according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research a year after the start of the pandemic. The public’s worry about the virus is dropping even as people still in mourning express frustration at the continuing struggle to stay safe.
Communities of color were hardest hit by the coronavirus. The AP-NORC poll found about 30% of African Americans and Hispanics know a relative or close friend who died from the virus, compared with 15% of white people.
While vaccines offer real hope for ending the scourge, about 1 in 3 Americans don’t intend to get one. The most reluctant: Younger adults, people without college degrees, and Republicans.
The staggering death toll from the coronavirus has reached more than 529,000 people in the U.S.