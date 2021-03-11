Artist to paint third mural on Whiteville Mural Trail on Friday

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Whiteville Rotary Club is adding its newest addition to the Whiteville Mural Trail.

The trail is meant to attract visitors to the area, helping the city rebound from hurricanes Florence and Matthew.

It already has two murals and art installation featuring hand painted butterflies.

Bess Hinson Taylor will paint a third mural on Friday on Columbus County Art Council’s exterior wall.

The mural will feature a butterfly whose wings depict crops grown in Columbus County, including tobacco, corn, and soybeans.