As NC gets more COVID-19 vaccine, Cooper could move up next eligible group

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY/WSOC) — As North Carolina gets more COVID-19 vaccine, there are hints Gov. Roy Cooper could move up the next group in line for the shots.
Currently, people in Groups 1, 2 and 3 are eligible for the vaccine.
“We are seeing supply improve which is why we’re going to monitor to see how quickly we can move to Group 4,” North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said Tuesday. “The latest we will go is March 24th, but we would look to see if we can move that up sooner.”
The state already moved Group 3 up a week sooner because of increased vaccine supply.
When they open eligibility to Group 4, it will include people who are homeless, prisoners who have not been vaccinated, and people aged 16 to 64 with high-risk medical conditions like cancer, kidney disease and diabetes.
Additional essential workers will also be allowed to get the vaccine, including retail and hotel employees, people in public works and certain financial service employees.
“We are continuing to talk to our vaccine providers all the time to make sure we are appropriately moving forward with due haste to make sure we’re getting to all our priority groups as quickly as possible,” Cohen said.
Cooper and his coronavirus task force are expected to give an update at 3 p.m. Click here to watch it on our livestream.
Group 4 includes anyone with conditions that have been identified by the CDC as increasing risk for severe COVID-19 illness.
- Asthma (moderate to severe)
- Cancer
- Cerebrovascular disease or history of stroke
- Chronic kidney disease
- Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)
- Cystic fibrosis
- Dementia or other neurologic condition
- Diabetes type 1 or 2
- Down Syndrome
- A heart condition such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathy
- Hypertension or high blood pressure
- Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from: immune deficiencies, HIV, taking chronic steroids or other immune weakening medicines, history of solid organ blood or bone marrow transplant
- Liver disease, including hepatitis
- Pulmonary fibrosis
- Overweight or obesity
- Pregnancy
- Sickle cell disease (not including sickle cell trait) or thalassemia
- Smoking (current or former, defined as having smoked at least 100 cigarettes in their lifetime)
Group 4 also includes “anyone who is living in congregate or close group-living settings who is not already vaccinated due to age, medical condition or job function,” the CDC said.