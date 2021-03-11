Cape Fear Community College’s nursing programs ranked best in state

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Cape Fear Community College is touting two of its nursing programs announced as best in the state.

Cape Fear Community College was ranked number 1 out of 56 community colleges in North Carolina with the best Associate’s Degree in Nursing Programs, and also placed number 1 out of 36 schools in the state with the best Licensed Practical Nursing Programs.

A representative with CFCC says this ranking is a great accomplishment for the college.

“Our health sciences programs here at CFCC are great and this is just a reflection of how hard our faculty worked to make sure that our students have just an amazing experience here and are ready to join the health care field,” said Sonya Johnson, Executive Director of Marketing and Community Relations at CFCC.

The Nursing Schools Almanac rankings were based on compiled data of student’s performance on the National Council Licensure Examinations for Practical Nurses (NCLEX-PN) and the National Council Licensure Examinations Registered Nurses (NCLEX-RN).

One graduate of CFCC’s LPN program says, the college being ranked as best in the state for the program is well deserved, and will benefit current students and program graduates.

“That would give you an incredible confidence walking into any job interview, and saying I was accepted, –first off, in this program, and it’s very difficult to get accepted,” said Emily Shields, CFCC LPN program graduate. “I fought and I completed and graduated from this program, I think it’s an incredible thing to have behind your name and on your resume.”

“I think that more and more students will be interested in joining those professionals, and doing things where they know that it truly can make a difference, and I think that this year and all that we’ve all been through just emphasizes how important healthcare professionals are to our existence,” said Johnson.

According to Nursing Schools Almanac, CFCC’s pass rate for first time licensure test takers for practical nurses is 100%, and for registered nurses is 98.8%.