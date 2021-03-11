Colorful new exhibit opens at the Cameron Art Museum

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A new exhibit opening this week at Wilmington’s Cameron Art Museum is sure to color your world in a brand new way.

The exhibit titled ‘A House of One Room’ features vividly colorful paintings by renowned North Carolina artist Elizabeth Bradford, who grew up with a fascination for nature, especially trees. The artist will attend the exhibit’s opening Friday, March 12 at 11a.m., and will give a public tour of her large scale paintings.

Admission is $15 for museum members, and $20 for non-members.

A preview for museum members is Thursday, March 11, with tours scheduled throughout the afternoon and evening.