NC Senate OK’s bill telling sheriffs to act on ICE requests

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — One North Carolina General Assembly chamber has approved Republican legislation demanding sheriffs pay attention to the immigration status of jail inmates and be obliged to help federal agents seeking their custody.

The state Senate approved the measure Thursday along party lines. It now heads to the House. It generally follows the scope of a 2019 bill that Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed successfully.

A similar result would be likely since the GOP’s House and Senate majorities aren’t veto-proof.

The bills have been prompted by first-term Democratic sheriffs in several counties who’ve refused to work closely with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.