NCWorks to host virtual career fair for positions around Cape Fear

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — NCWorks is holding a virtual career fair from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Friday, March 12.

The event is hosted by the Cape Fear Workforce Development Board and NCWorks.

Employers currently hiring that are attending the event are as follows:

Edgeworks

Pacon

Victaulic

Acme Smoked Fish

Yoga Sleep

GAF

Brunswick Electric Membership Corp

Cape Fear Solar System

Cape Fear Public Utility Authority

Town of Shallotte

PPM An Emcor Company

Liberty Healthcare

Bayada Home Health Care

Right at Home

Intellichoice Homecare

Job seekers can register for free here. Once registered, you will have access to explore the available careers at each of the participating employer’s booths.

NCWorks is North Carolina’s workforce system.

NCWorks will have a virtual booth at the event as well to assist job seekers. Job seekers can take advantage of free services including searching for jobs, creating resumes, and finding education and training. Employers can utilize free services such as finding candidates, posting jobs, and searching for labor market information.

The Cape Fear Workforce Development Board (CFWDB) provides free services to job seekers, businesses and interested stakeholders in our workforce region. They serve the four counties of Brunswick, Columbus, New Hanover, and Pender.