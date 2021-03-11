NHSO says K9 Jango died from cancer; memorial service to be held on March 15

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has lost one of its own. Deputy K-9 Jango died from cancer last week.

The sheriff’s office says Deputy K-9 Jango was diagnosed with Hemangiosarcoma cancer in December 2020 and worked into February. Jango was an active member of the NHSO K-9 Unit for more than 10 years.

“While working he would apprehend and take down bad guys, but he was also the sweetest and most gentle dog when he and his handler Sgt. Stegall spoke to groups like the Boy Scouts, Citizens Academies, Church groups and more,” NHSO wrote in a Facebook post. “During regional certifications, he earned “Top Dog” six times and placed in the Top 10 Nationally five times. Jango was given the nickname “Sure Thing” because he could always sniff out the trickiest of narcotic hides. Jango will surely be remembered as one of the best.”

NHSO will be holding a memorial service for Jango on Monday March 15 at 3:00 p.m. The service will be held at the K-9 training facility at the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Page Range.

“We are inviting all surrounding agencies that would like to attend that may have been helped by K-9 Jango in some way,” NHSO wrote.

The public can watch the service on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page.