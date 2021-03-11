North Carolina mother charged in newborn’s death in 2010

WINSTON-SALEM, NC (AP) — Police in North Carolina have charged a woman in connection with the 2010 death of a newborn baby whose body was found near the entrance to a Planned Parenthood building.

WGHP reports Winston-Salem police were initially unable to identify the child, but they reviewed the case in 2020 and took another look at the evidence.

Investigators identified the mother and on Tuesday arrested 44-year-old Jennifer McMillan Crow and charged her with involuntary manslaughter.

Crow is free on a $100,000 unsecured bond, and it’s not known if she has an attorney.