North Carolina Task Force 11 to participate in search and rescue exercise

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — North Carolina Search and Rescue Task Force 11 (NCTF-11) will be deploying approximately 30 members for a four-day training exercise in Sampson County on Saturday.

NCTF-11 is made up of members from New Hanover County Fire Rescue and Wilmington Fire Department.

During the exercise, NCTF-11 will participate in various hands-on training in areas like technical search, navigation techniques, heavy lifting, communications, shoring, and swift water rescue.

NCTF-11 is one of seven state-sponsored teams from North Carolina Emergency Management that provide lifesaving assistance to the victims and the communities that have been affected by a disaster. NCTF-11 serves our direct region and they are also placed on notice for deployment with most tropical storms and inclement weather events that impact the state.

“Most recently, this team was deployed to help with search and rescue efforts after the tornado in Brunswick County last month,” New Hanover County Fire Rescue Chief Donnie Hall said. “And in September they went to the western part of North Carolina to assist after heavy rainfall from Tropical Storm Sally caused flooding. So this search and rescue exercise will help ensure our team members are continually prepared for real world emergency incidents just like those. Their work is critical to provide assistance to people who have been impacted by a disaster like a hurricane, tornado, flood, wildfire, and more. They are highly trained and highly skilled, and we are fortunate to have them in our county.”

Learn more about North Carolina’s Search and Rescue Regional Response System here.