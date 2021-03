WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–The Hoggard girls lacrosse team ended their season on a high note Thursday night taking down rival New Hanover in the season finale, 20-7.

The Vikings jumped out to the early 3-0 lead in the first half, but the Wildcats responded with three goals of their own to tie up the game. From that point on Hoggard would put their foot on the gas pedal cruising to the 13 point win.

Hoggard ends the regular season with a (5-7) record, while New Hanover falls to (2-7).