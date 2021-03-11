Senate confirms Michael Regan as EPA chief

NORTH CAROLINA (WWAY) — The Senate has confirmed Michael Regan as President Joe Biden’s pick to lead the Environmental Protection Agency.

Regan is the first black man to lead the EPA in the agency’s 50-year history.

- Advertisement -

He has been serving as the secretary of the North Carolina’s Department of Environmental Quality.

Regan also worked at the EPD during the Clinton and Bush administrations.

As the head of the nation’s top environmental agency, Regan will join an administration that has pledged aggressive action on tackling climate change.