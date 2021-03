WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) — UNCW will host a cybersecurity webinar on Thursday afternoon, Mar. 11, from 2-3:30 p.m.

The online webinar is free and open to UNCW students and the public, though the program is targeted to businesses that have or wish to bid on contracts with the Department of Defense.

The webinar will features several top IT and security professionals with a goal of making individuals more aware of the role cybersecurity plays in safeguarding our information systems.