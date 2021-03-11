UNCW Women’s Basketball sees their season come to an end at the hands of Delaware

ELON, NC (UNCW Athletics)–Junior forward Jasmine Dickey and redshirt junior forward Ty Battle each posted a double-double as top-seeded Delaware rallied in the second half to claim a 70-52 victory over UNCW in the quarterfinals of the Colonial Athletic Association Women’s Basketball Championship presented by Sonabank at the Schar Center on Thursday afternoon.

The win elevated the Blue Hens’ record to 20-3 and moved them into the semifinals against fifth-seeded Hofstra on Friday, Mar. 12, at 2:30 p.m. UNCW’s season comes to an end with a 7-14 record, including a 4-2 mark in its final six contests.

- Advertisement -

Dickey, the CAA Player of the Year, scored 12 of her 19 points after the intermission as the Blue Hens outscored UNCW, 40-23, in the final 20 minutes. She finished the game making 6-of-21 shots from the field and 7-of-8 free throws in addition to grabbing a game-high 13 rebounds.

Battle, meanwhile, converted 4-of-7 field goal attempts and was 2-for-4 from the free throw line while securing 13 rebounds for her CAA-leading 17th double-double of the season.