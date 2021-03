RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) — Customers at a Kroger in the Richmond area were mistakenly given empty syringes instead of the coronavirus vaccine, according to NBC 12.

In a statement sent to the NBC affiliate, the company said it was an “honest mistake.”

According to the statement, all customers who were impacted were contacted and have now gotten the coronavirus vaccine.

Kroger did not specify how many people were impacted but said it was a small number of people.