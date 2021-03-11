Wilmington man pleads guilty in connection to 2020 Mother’s Day murder

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man plead guilty in court on Thursday for his role in a murder that happened on Mother’s Day last year.

Tyquon Mallette, 20, was sentenced to serve at least seven years in prison for accessory after the fact to first-degree murder.

According to a release, Montaisha Sutton and Dequan Mullins, have entered pleas of not guilty to first-degree murder and other offenses that stemmed from the shooting that took place on Military Cutoff Road shortly after noon on May 10, 2020. The district attorney’s office says their trials will most likely take place early next year.

Daiquan Jacobs, 23, was found dead in his vehicle following a “violent” car crash on Oleander Drive. Authorities say Jacobs had been shot in the back while driving in the area of Airlie Road and Military Cutoff moments prior to the accident.

The release states concerned citizens who witnessed the shooting called 911 and reported that they saw a passenger in a blue Hyundai firing shots out of that car.

“Police ultimately stopped the Hyundai on Cardinal Drive and arrested the driver, Sutton, and the front seat passenger, Mallette,” according to the release. “Mullins was arrested following a brief foot chase. A .9 mm handgun was found in the area where Mullins was captured.”

Mallette, a validated gang member, had prior drug convictions and had been released from prison just days prior to the murder.