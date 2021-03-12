Black electrical worker files discrimination lawsuit

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — A Black electrical worker who says he was fired from his job after he reported finding a noose on a job site has filed a federal anti-discrimination lawsuit.

The Charlotte Observer reports that Stevie Lamont Stuckes was working as a lineman for Pike Electric in 2019 when he said he found the noose hanging from some machinery.

Stuckes’ lawsuit says he was subject to a workplace culture rife with “racially charged ‘jokes’” and racial slurs.

A Pike Electric vice president said the allegations distort the facts and the company’s response. Stuckes’ lawsuit was filed against the company on Tuesday.