City council to consider reducing speed on Greenville Loop Road

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington City Council could adopt an ordinance at their next meeting which would reduce the speed limit on Greenville Loop Road.

Council will vote on an ordinance to reduce the speed limit on Greenville Loop Road from 40 mph to 35 mph and to reduce it from 30 mph to 25 mph in the Bradley Creek Elementary School Zone on Greenville Loop Road.

The speed on this busy road has been in debated by residents for many years, dating back to at least 2003 when some fought to lower the speed limit while others fought to raise it back.

More recently, WWAY spoke with people in January who started a Facebook page “Save Greenville Loop Road” after a car accident on the way home almost took their lives. They say the car that hit them was driving too fast.

Council will meet on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Wilmington Convection Center.

If you would like to provide written comments for a public hearing, you can do so via this online comment form. Comments received electronically prior to noon on Monday March 15 will be read aloud at the meeting.

The meeting will be available for remote viewing via: