NC parks create PATH to encourage continuation of healthy outdoor activities after the COVID-19 pandemic

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) — When the spring of 2020 brought us the pandemic, citizens in many countries were only allowed outside for essential trips like going to the grocery store.

Here we were fortunate that isolation orders still allowed for outdoor adventure.

“It’s opened a lot of people’s eyes to how important parks and these greenways are that people get out and enjoy the trail systems with their health, and COVID-19 has just enforced that,” Jay Greenwood told ABC 11.

Greenwood is a North Carolina state parks superintendent based in the Triangle.

He says with so many getting outdoors during the pandemic, his bosses at the state Department of Natural and Cultural Resources want to seize the moment with an initiative called PATH.

Hiking enthusiast Jerry Barker of Raleigh was glad to hear about PATH–which stands for Parks and Trails for Health.

Barker, a retired North Carolina State University Associate Vice Chancellor, agrees that with so many more people discovering the great outdoors during the pandemic, now is the time to make them life-long park visitors and improve health across the state.

