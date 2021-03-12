NC police department investigating officer flashing apparent white power symbol in photo

WADESBORO, NC (WSOC) — The Wadesboro police chief said his department is investigating one of its officers after an inflammatory photo was posted showing a sergeant flashing what appears to be the white power sign.
Sgt. Thomas Luckey and his wife posed flashing the gesture associated with white supremacy. The couple was with their son on the soccer field for Senior Night at Richmond County Senior High School.
Two dozen residents in Wadesboro told Channel 9 the photo is only a snapshot that shows what they’ve already experienced with Luckey.
“I was so shocked that he did it so publicly. I wasn’t shocked that he did it because we all know his history and pretty much his mindset,” said Jerffery Bennett, a local business owner.
The image captures much more, County Commissioner Vancine Sturdivant said. There is a long history of racist allegations against Luckey. She said he was recently caught on video using racial slurs toward young Black men and was placed on administrative leave.