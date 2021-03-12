Ocean Crest Pier reopens after months-long renovation project

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Ocean Crest Pier in Oak Island is ready for visitors again.

The pier opened for the season on Friday. Many people were excited to be back as it had been closed for the last two and half months for renovations.

“I love this place, it’s my favorite place on the earth,” visitor TJ Brock said. “I love to fish out here, hang out with my friends, just come out here and fish.”

“I’m so excited to be back down here, I came back down from Belmont, North Carolina to our home here, and I’m just excited about being out here on the pier and loving all this nature that’s in front of us and having the opportunity to catch all kinds of fish,” fisherman Bill Taylor said.

Pier Manager Lynn Smalls said there are a few new additions to the pier that he believes visitors will greatly appreciate.

“We’re going to have a grill, we’re going to have a full bar, this is probably several weeks out,” Smalls said. “So I think that will draw a lot more people and be turned key.”

Smalls also shared with WWAY that the pier still shows signs of damage from Hurricane Isaias, but good things are soon to come regarding repairs.

“We’re possibly going to rebuild the King T again, the part that we lost,” Smalls said. “That’s a possibility for next season.”

The pier is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day.