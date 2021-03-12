Parents worry medically exempt students may stay virtual-only due to NHCS face mask policy

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Parents and teachers may be wondering if children with medical mask exemptions will be able to return to in-person learning.

The conversation mainly involves children with physical and/or mental disabilities severe enough they are not able to wear a mask or visor.

When the pandemic hit, New Hanover County Schools quickly transitioned to online learning attempting to keep students and staff safe.

“Of course I wanted him to come home like everyone else when this started,” one parent who wanted to stay anonymous told WWAY. “I’m a very big masker, vaccinator, but it’s been almost a year and he’s just not getting what he needs.”

Since then, the parent, who has a special needs child, says she has watched him regress for months and is powerless to help with the school’s resources.

“It’s horrible,” she said. “Yeah, it’s horrible.”

Back in September, Gov. Cooper issued Executive Order 163, otherwise known as the new mask mandate. In it, he discusses masks and social distancing requirements, but provides exceptions including those with disabilities who are unable to put on or take off a mask by themselves.

One New Hanover County Special Education teacher says half of her class is unable to wear masks or visors.

“It’s not because they won’t,” the teacher, who wants to remain anonymous told WWAY. “It’s simply because they can’t. A child with a physical disability, you can’t physically put on the mask or remove it. It’s a safety hazard.”

Due to a school policy, they’ve had to remain virtual.

“For many children with the disabilities that I work with, that other people work with remote learning has not been functional. It has not been successful,” the teacher said.

New Hanover County Schools does have a mask exemption paperwork parents can fill out.

This parent says it resulted in a choice between having her son wear a visor or moving him to virtual classes. Since he is unable to keep a visor on through the day, she chose the latter.

Now that North Carolina schools have the option to move to Plan A, she hopes this could mean a change in policy for students like her son.

“Look, I don’t have some goal for him to keep up with any other children or graduate on time,” the parent said. “I just, I’m missing crucial time. He’s getting behind, and he can’t catch back up.”

We reached out to NHCS for a comment. They replied:

“Exemptions are reviewed on a case-by-case basis and requests must be accompanied with medical documentation. The request for a mask exception may result in virtual or remote-only access to school facilities. NHCS continues to work with each student to ensure they have access to the same high quality of education. The district encourages anyone who has questions or concerns to contact their child’s principal or student support services.”