Sheriff: Meth, cocaine, heroin seized during traffic stop in Bladen County

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Community Impact Team, stopped a vehicle on Highway 87 West near Bladen Union Church Road in Bladen County Thursday night.
During the stop, the deputies also searched of the car and reportedly found meth, cocaine, heroin, and drug paraphernalia.
William Colt Cain, 25, of Harrells was arrested and charged with the following:
- Felony Probation Violation
- Felony Possession of Cocaine
- Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell and Deliver Cocaine
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Possession of Methamphetamine
- Maintaining a Vehicle to Sell a Controlled Substance
- Possession of Cocaine, Trafficking in Heroin
- Possession of Heroin
- Driving While License Revoked
Cain was placed in the Bladen County Detention Center under a $300,000 secured bond.
The Community Impact Team was formed by Sheriff McVicker in 2020 and its mission is to target drug trafficking areas in Bladen County.