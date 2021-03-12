Southport’s City Dock undergoing major repairs

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — The City of Southport says the reconstruction of the City Dock is official underway

Hurricanes Matthew, Florence, and Isaias all damaged the historic dock.

The project will be conducted by McPherson Marine Services in two phases.

With funds received from FEMA and the Golden Leaf Foundation, more than $245,000 will be used to rebuild the dock to resemble its original layout.

“I think once it is replaced, repaired, that type of thing, the technology is better, materials are better,” Mayor Joseph Hatem. “I think we’ll have a good outcome.”

Phase 1 of the project is expected to be done by July. It will open to the public after the first phase is complete.