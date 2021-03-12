Wilmington adds several new free WiFi locations around the city

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington recently added three new outdoor WiFi spots, providing free internet access to anyone around the area who needs it.

The MLK Community Center is one of the newest locations. But the service was also added at the Wilmington Police Department and Maides Park, with no passwork required to use the network.

Although the idea to add more WiFi locations began with those needing internet for school, the city says the program isn’t solely for students.

“There are some people who do not have internet, can not afford the internet,” Wilmington IT director Brian Scott said. “This will be a great way for them to come, for doing their homework, for doing emails and for applying for jobs. It’ll be available to everybody 24-7.”

Scott says there are many other locations in the works, and the city hopes to continue expanding the program.