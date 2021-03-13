WWAY 5th Quarter: March 12, 2021

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–Week three of the high school football season brought big time plays and key wins across the Cape Fear. WWAY Sports Director Tanner Barth breaks it all down on the 5th Quarter.
Below, are the final scores from Friday nights football games.
FOOTBALL SCORES
West Brunswick 0 , Hoggard 27
Laney 7 , New Hanover 49
Southwest Onslow 42 , Pender 6
James Kenan 13 , Wallace-Rose Hill 38
East Bladen 50 , Fairmont 12
West Bladen 24 , South Columbus 48
SATURDAY GAMES
North Brunswick @ Ashley
Topsail @ South Brunswick
West Columbus @ Whiteville