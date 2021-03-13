Dozens of beds distributed by volunteers to children in need

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Hundreds of children around the Cape Fear don’t have a bed to lie down on at night. Dozens of volunteers set out Saturday to decrease that number in a big way.

Bags containing blankets, sheets and a pillow were distributed along with an air mattress to dozens of families around New Hanover County.

Members of Lifepoint Church in Wilmington helped to load cars, which then delivered beds to those in need.

Although volunteers say they are happy to be making a difference, organizers hope this is only the beginning.

“We hope to expand the ‘Dream Big’ program to include Pender County and Brunswick County,’ organizer Rebecca Trammel said. “They’ve already reached out to us. I’m going to replicate this in other counties for every and any child who needs help.”

Trammel says she worked with New Hanover County social workers to identify children most in need of a bed.