Dozens of volunteers help to plant trees & blueberry bushes at Wallace Park

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Keep America Beautiful and UPS helped to sponsor a tree planting event Saturday at Wallace Park in Wilmington.

Over 70 people volunteered their morning to help plant the 110 trees around the park.

This specific area was chosen due to past hurricanes decreasing the number of trees on the grounds.

Organizers for the event feel it says a lot for the community to see so many people turn out to lend a hand.

“It just shows they care, and they wanna make a difference,” Adrienne Moore with Keep New Hanover Beautiful said. “I think it’s great that they’ll be able to come back here in a year or two and say ‘hey, I panted that tree, look at it grow’.”

In addition to the trees, volunteers also planted a grove of blueberry bushes to add variety to the park’s vegetation.