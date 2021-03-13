Drew Cox named Highway Division 6 new leader by NCDOT

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WWAY) — The N.C. Department of Transportation has a new leader for its highway division responsible for Bladen, Columbus, Cumberland, Robeson and Harnett counties.

Drew Cox was named this week to become the new Division 6 engineer – a position that oversees 360 employees and maintains over 13,000 lane miles of roadway across the five-county region.

A licensed professional engineer and graduate of N.C. State University, Cox has worked for NCDOT for 29 years. He has risen through the department, working in several different capacities that began as an assistant district engineer. In 2017, he was elevated to be the Division 6 maintenance engineer.

“I am so proud to be a part of a talented team that works hard serving the public and improving our transportation network,” Cox said. “I am very humbled to lead these dedicated folks in our division.”

“Drew has been a critical part of our division’s leadership for several years,” said Grady Hunt, the Division 6 representative on the state’s Board of Transportation, “and I know he’ll continue to be a great asset to the communities we serve in our region of the stat.”

Cox succeeds Greg Burns, who was promoted last month to become the Eastern Deputy Chief Engineer. In his new capacity, Burns oversees half of the department’s 14 highway divisions, including Division 6. Burns had led Division 6 since 2007.

Division 6 is based in Fayetteville and is responsible for such functions as highway and bridge planning, construction, maintenance and traffic services.