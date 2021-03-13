Drifting whale off Myrtle Beach eaten by sharks

After biologists confirmed the death of Atlantic right whale Cottontail, they found the whale’s death led to an extraordinary discovery.

Last week, biologists found that the whale, who drifted up off the coast of Myrtle Beach, attracted two female white sharks with one being a 12-footer and the other a 15-footer.

Biologist Bryan Frazier captured the video of one of the white sharks feeding on the whale carcass.

According to SCDNR, a carcass that’s as big as a right whale’s tends to attract animals from all over.

