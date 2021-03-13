Greenville Zoo’s newest baby giraffe needs a name

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WLOS) — Think you’ve got the best name for a baby giraffe? The right to name the Greenville Zoo’s newest giraffe is up for bid!
An online auction is being held from March 5 – 15 with the highest bidder earning the right to name Autumn the giraffe’s new calf, the South Carolina zoo’s adorable new addition.
The Greenville Zoo says the winner will receive naming rights, a behind-the-scenes tour and a private keeper talk for a small group of up to five to meet the giraffe calf.
Additionally, a professional photographer will be hired to capture the event.