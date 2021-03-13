Health officials allow more in-person visits at long-term care facilities

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – North Carolina health leaders are now allowing more in-person, indoor or outdoor, visits to long-term care facilities in most circumstances.
On Friday, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services updated its visitation guidance for long-term care facilities.
The change aligns with new guidance released this week from the Centers of Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and reflects rapidly improving trends in long-term care facilities.
“This action shows that our vaccination efforts are already having benefits,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D. “I am grateful to all who have worked so hard to protect our most vulnerable residents and am so thankful that families and loved ones can be physically reunited.”
In addition to updating its guidance, the department is rescinding Secretarial Order 6: Visitation for Long-term Care Facilities.