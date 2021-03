LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez said Saturday in a statement that reports of their split are inaccurate, and they are working things through.

A day earlier, multiple reports based on anonymous sources said Lopez and Rodriguez had called off their two-year engagement.

The pop star and the former baseball great started dating in early 2017.

The New York Post’s Page Six was the first to report on the couple’s alleged breakup.