Man charged with impersonating police officer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A 52-year-old North Carolina man dubbed the “blue light bandit” has been charged with impersonating a law enforcement officer.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said James Douglas Miller, of Charlotte, is accused of using blue lights to try to pull over cars on an interstate highway in western North Carolina.

- Advertisement -

Miller was arrested Thursday and charged with felony impersonation of a law enforcement officer.

The sheriff’s office said Miller is accused of activating blue lights to stop drivers on U.S. 74 in Rutherford County on two separate occasions between Feb. 27 and Feb. 28.