More than 25% of Brunswick County residents partially vaccinated

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WWAY) — More than 25% of Brunswick County residents are at least partially vaccinated for COVID-19 as of this week, with nearly 16% fully vaccinated, according to the latest data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

Brunswick County Health Services and its partners at Novant Health and Dosher Memorial Hospital do not anticipate rescheduling any first dose appointments at its mass vaccination clinic currently set for March 15-19 to a later date, assuming there are no shipping delays.

All eligible community members from Groups 1, 2, and 3 in the Brunswick County area can schedule their COVID-19 vaccination at the mass vaccination clinic here.

Community members will then need to answer questions and select the Brunswick location to schedule. Community members in earlier groups may be prioritized for additional vaccine appointments at this clinic when available.

NCDHHS also announced updates to its plans for how the state will move to Group 4. The following individuals from Group 4 will become eligible to schedule and receive vaccines on the following dates:

Wednesday, March 17: People with high-risk medical conditions, people experiencing homelessness, and incarcerated people who have not been vaccinated

Wednesday, April 7: Essential workers not yet vaccinated and other people in close group living settings

At this time, most appointments at the Brunswick County mass vaccination clinic are already scheduled out for several weeks. Community members are asked to remain patient as it may still take several weeks to find an available appointment spot at the mass vaccination clinic.

If appointments slots are not available when you search, you are encouraged to check back. Future appointment dates are added on a weekly basis based on current allocation numbers the NCDHHS is sending to the three partners. Also, more appointment slots could open each week as cancellations are processed and/or if vaccine allocations from the state exceed expectations.

Eligible individuals can also get vaccinated at other clinics and vaccine providers in the county or in other jurisdictions. If you do travel to another jurisdiction, be prepared to travel back to the same location for your second vaccine appointment (if necessary). A provider’s supplies for second doses are directly tied to the number of first doses it received from the NCDHHS in previous weeks.

Brunswick County Health Services is also continuing to increase residents’ access to vaccines through the successful applications for equity and event doses from the NCDHHS to host temporary outreach clinics. More than 1,340 individuals received their first dose and around 450 received their second dose through such clinics this week. County nurses, paramedics and the North Carolina National Guard also successfully vaccinated 175 homebound individuals.

For these temporary clinics, Health Services works directly with local partners to identify eligible individuals, particularly those from underserved or historically marginalized communities in the county, to schedule appointments. Individuals identified as eligible for these clinics will receive direct communication from Health Services or from one of our partners to schedule these appointments.

Find the latest information about vaccines and other opportunities for vaccinations