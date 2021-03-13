NHCS posts survey asking middle/high school parents to comment on possible Plan A move

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WWAY) — New Hanover County Schools has posted a survey for parents of sixth through twelfth grade students about a possible return to full in-person learning.

The survey suggests that a possible date for moving middle and high schools to Plan A might be Monday, Apr. 12, with the idea being that full in-person learning would begin then and continue for the remainder of the school year.

On Wednesday, Mar. 10, Governor Roy Cooper signed into law a General Assembly bill that requires all elementary school students to operate under Plan A, full in-person learning.

However, middle and high schools would have the option to operate under Plan A or Plan B.

Any districts that plans to move middle and high school to Plan A must notify the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services beforehand and describe their plan for moving to the plan.

The purpose is to provide consultation. NCDHHS will not have the authority to veto a district’s move.

The NHCS survey asks parents if they would prefer to remain on the current hybrid option, move fully to Plan A, or remain on a remote option. They also ask parents if their child would need transportation.

New Hanover County Schools are asking that the parents who received a link to the survey complete it by Monday, Mar. 15.