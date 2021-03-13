Saving the turtles, one piece of art at a time

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A local art gallery is helping one animal sanctuary just keep swimming, while helping local artists stay afloat.

This week, Going Local NC is hosting an art show. It highlights more than 60 local artists, and is raising money for the Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitations Center.

- Advertisement -

According to the owner, Michelle Conely, the pandemic has given artists more time to create, but taken away opportunities to sell their art.

“There hasn’t been much going on with art shows and stuff,” said Conely. “So for them it was fantastic and they were all excited. I was overwhelmed by the response.”

Going Local started the art show Friday, displaying around 100 unique pieces from artists around North Carolina.

“A lot of great pieces. We’ve got this beautiful wood sculpture there. We’ve got some glass, we’ve got metal work.”

Friday night, a local artist and the Sea Turtle Rescue chose their winners, but there’s still time for the public to vote on or buy theirs’s.

Admission is free as the event continues through March 21, and proceeds will be shelled out to good causes.

“Part of the proceeds go the artists. 20 percent goes to the Karen Beasley Turtle Foundation Hospital, which is very much in need right now because they rely on tourism.”

By taking part, the public can help the Beasley Center rescue and care for sick and injured sea turtles, support local artists in their craft, and assist a local small business.

“And you get to have a beautiful piece of art on your wall,” said Conely. A “turtle” win-win.