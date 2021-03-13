UNCW names Lowell K. Davis Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) — Lowell K. Davis has been named Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs at the University of North Carolina Wilmington following a national search.

The university announced that his appointment is effective May 17.

“I have no doubt he will build on the legacy left by the former vice chancellor, the late Pat Leonard, and continue in the commitment that makes the division one of the most respected in the nation,” said Chancellor Jose V. Sartarelli. “I thank the search firm, members of the search committee and those who stepped up to lead in interim capacities during the process to fill this position – one that is critical to our campus and our culture.”

A native of Dallas, Davis currently serves as associate vice chancellor for student success at Western Carolina University. In this role he oversees the institution’s student support units including the Office of the Registrar; the Advising Center; the Office of Mentoring and Persistence to Success; the Office of Student Transitions; the Office of Accessibility Resources; the Office of Student Retention; the Writing and Learning Commons; the Math Tutoring Center; Summer Sessions; and is responsible for commencement and convocation.

Prior to his tenure at WCU, he held posts at the University of Alabama, Indiana University and Hampton University.

As UNCW’s VCSA, Davis is charged with leading the division of student affairs, ensuring a safe and engaging environment inclusive for all students, with a focus on equity, diversity and inclusion.

He will oversee the areas of housing and residence life; student extracurricular organizations; the Career Center; student physical and behavioral health; parent and family programs; transition programs and other student-directed services; operating with a $45 million budget and more than 1,000 staff and student employees.

A member of the chancellor’s cabinet, Davis will provide leadership and counsel in the formulation of student policies and programs to best shape the undergraduate and graduate student experience.

“I am honored and excited by the opportunity to join the UNCW community as Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs,” Davis said. “The university’s national reputation as a high-quality, student-centered campus stems in large part from the leadership that the late Pat Leonard provided throughout her long career at UNCW. I am humbled to follow in her footsteps, and I am eager to work with the dedicated team in student affairs to support and enhance the many ways they help UNCW students create experiences for life.”

Davis holds a Ph.D. from Indiana University in higher education administration and student affairs, a master’s in counseling and a bachelor’s in English arts-secondary education from Hampton University. He serves as the polemarch/president of the Asheville alumni chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc. and on the board of advisors for the Baptist Children’s Home of North Carolina. From 2018-19, he completed an American Council on Education Fellowship at University of California, Davis. In 2018, he was honored with a Spirit of the Dreamer award from the “I Have A Dream” Foundation.