Duke students frustrated after fraternity activities lead to stay-in-place order

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) — There’s a strong reaction on Duke’s campus to increased COVID-19 transmission stemming from off-campus fraternity activities.

ABC11 crews spotted “F**K FRATS” painted along the Free Expression Bridge on Sunday morning.

On Saturday evening, the university said more than 180 students have had to go into isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 over the past week while another 200 are in quarantine after being exposed.

“This is by far the largest one-week number of positive tests and quarantines since the start of the pandemic,” the university continued.

Those on-campus are asked to stay in dorms or apartments except for “essential activities.” A 9 p.m. curfew is in place and classes will be going remote until March 21.

