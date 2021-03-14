Hundreds show up in North Myrtle Beach for St. Patrick’s Day “Crawl for All” event

The weather is warming up and scientists have made advances with a vaccine to fight COVID-19.

So, a lot of people are feeling more comfortable gathering even though the CDC recommends people avoid large gatherings.

Hundreds gathered along Main Street in North Myrtle Beach to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day Saturday.

It was part of what business owners called the “Crawl for All.”

“We’re over the whole pandemic after a year,” said event attendee Kim Byers.

The sidewalks were crowded with people in kelly green as they got in the spirit of the holiday.

