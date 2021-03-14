New Hanover County Commissioners to discuss Project Grace

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — Monday, New Hanover County Commissioners will discuss a potential three acre redevelopment, called Project Grace.

The downtown block is bordered by Grace, Third Chestnut, and Second Streets. It currently houses the county’s central library, a parking deck, and according to the New Hanover County, “several vastly underutilized surface parking areas.”

- Advertisement -

If the proposal goes through, the block will be renovated to include a modern county public library and Cape Fear Museum, offices, and living spaces.

New Hanover County Commissioners will discuss the proposal Monday at 9 am, with public comment allowed in person or email ahead of time to comments@nhcgov.com.