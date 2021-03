RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) — Did you see a strange light moving across the North Carolina sky this morning? You’re not alone.

ABC11 viewers wrote in and submitted video showing the bright light shooting across the sky just after 6 a.m.

Ring video from Youngsville shows the light at 6:09 a.m.

But what could be the reasoning for the light?

According to SpaceX, there was a launch at 6:01 a.m. at Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

