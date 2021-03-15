ACC to allow transfers within conference to play immediately

GREENSBORO, NC (AP) — The Atlantic Coast Conference has eliminated its rule requiring athletes to sit out a season if they transfer within the league.

The move is the latest across college sports to loosen restrictions on transferring athletes so they can switch schools and play right away.

The NCAA is moving toward making the so-called one-time exception available for all athletes.

Currently, athletes in high-profile Division I sports such as football and basketball must sit out a season when they transfer to another DI school.

The NCAA was expected to vote on transfer rule legislation in January — and it was expected to pass — but a U.S. Department of Justice inquiry delayed that vote.