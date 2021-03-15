Court to hear evidence as trial continues to man accused of murder, arson

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — After days of jury selection, evidence will be presented in court starting on Tuesday in the Harry Davis case.

Davis, 30, is accused of intentionally setting a fire that killed two people, including a young girl, seven years ago.

He is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, three counts of attempted first-degree murder, and one count of first-degree arson in connection with the Dec. 23, 2014 fire that killed an autistic and blind 14-year-old girl, Makayla Pickett, who never made it outside the home, and her great aunt, Pamela Pickett, 51, who was able to get outside but collapsed in the yard and later died.

Three other family members escaped the home that caught fire on Lingo Avenue. According to previous StarNews reports, Davis was allegedly in a dispute with a Pickett family member when he set the family’s home on fire.

Beverly Pickett, Jasmine Sumpter, and Deseree Pickett escaped the fire.

WWAY will have bring you details on the man’s trial as it unfolds.