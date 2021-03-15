Feds: Man sentenced for attempting to set police car on fire

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — A North Carolina man has been sentenced to more than two years in federal prison for attempting to set fire to a marked police car in Raleigh after a protest against the death of George Floyd.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina said in a news release on Monday that Jabari Devon Davis got a prison sentence of 30 months.

- Advertisement -

Federal authorities said the vehicle was set ablaze in the early morning hours of May 31. Investigators found a charred sock and a bottle with the odor of gasoline on the sidewalk nearby.

Authorities said that a fingerprint lifted from the bottle belonged to Davis.